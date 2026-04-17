Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Bought by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,614 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,231 shares during the quarter. Gartner makes up about 1.1% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD owned approximately 0.23% of Gartner worth $41,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,064 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Gartner by 5.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,019 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 32.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Gartner

Here are the key news stories impacting Gartner this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $204.00 price objective on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $185.30.

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Gartner Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE IT opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $451.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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