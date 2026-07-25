Gartner, Inc. $IT Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT - Free Report) by 548.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,665 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 42,852 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Gartner worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $336,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 111.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,301 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $38,523,000 after purchasing an additional 50,251 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Up 5.1%

IT opened at $140.56 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $124.25 and a one year high of $359.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock's fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $163.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 161.39% and a net margin of 11.44%.The company's revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.250- EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gartner from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $173.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IT

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company's offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

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