GatePass Capital LLC Takes Position in CBIZ, Inc. $CBZ

GatePass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 98,163 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. CBIZ makes up 1.2% of GatePass Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GatePass Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of CBIZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,294 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 5.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 143,270 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in CBIZ by 96.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,240 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CBIZ by 80.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company's stock.

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CBIZ Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.99. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $77.91.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.46 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. CBIZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded CBIZ from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $37.00 price objective on CBIZ in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised CBIZ from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CBZ

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc NYSE: CBZ, founded in 1996 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading provider of professional business services in the United States. Since its inception, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to deliver a broad spectrum of financial, tax and advisory solutions tailored to the needs of small to mid-market organizations.

Through its Financial & Advisory Services segment, CBIZ offers accounting, tax preparation and compliance, audit support, and wealth management services.

See Also

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