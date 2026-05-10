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Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Everest Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gateway Investment Advisers LLC opened a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter, buying 3,525 shares valued at about $1.196 million.
  • Everest Group reported strong latest-quarter results, including $16.08 EPS on $4.07 billion in revenue, while analysts expect 52.71 EPS for the current year.
  • The company paid a $2.00 quarterly dividend recently, equal to an annualized yield of about 2.3%; Wall Street’s consensus rating remains Hold with an average price target of $371.50.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EG. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Everest Group by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Everest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Price Performance

EG stock opened at $350.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $333.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $302.44 and a 52-week high of $368.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.71 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $340.00 price objective on Everest Group in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Everest Group from $348.00 to $344.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $371.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EG

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Everest Group (NYSE:EG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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