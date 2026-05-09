Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,428 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 7,355 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Ponta Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $951,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,277 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 450,658 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $224,009,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $506.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $692.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $608.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 101.64%. Lockheed Martin's revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $628.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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