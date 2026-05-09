Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.19 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,539 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,727 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 972 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 58.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company's stock.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $223.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $474.79. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $218.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $611.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $279.85.

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FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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