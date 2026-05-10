Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,889 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 184,969.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,864,241 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,300,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,153 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4,285.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,821 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $104,643,000 after buying an additional 342,821 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at $72,132,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 310.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 290,148 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $86,545,000 after buying an additional 219,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth $32,184,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $330.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.11 and a 200-day moving average of $322.46. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52-week low of $211.86 and a 52-week high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $355.00 to $348.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $365.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated NYSE: JLL is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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