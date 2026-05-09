Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 79,169 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.10 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. The trade was a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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