Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,581 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,046 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $684.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.23. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $551.68 and a 12 month high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

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