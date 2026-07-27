Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE - Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,632 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,180 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQE. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company's stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thayer Partners LLC MA increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Thayer Partners LLC MA now owns 10,605 shares of the company's stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQE opened at $115.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $123.26.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%.

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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