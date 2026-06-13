Gator Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,691 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,024,176 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $259,035,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,575,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 876.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,927 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $44,240,000 after buying an additional 175,854 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 105.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $75,425,000 after buying an additional 149,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,925,048 shares of the technology company's stock worth $757,617,000 after buying an additional 122,392 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $472.14 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.16 and a 52-week high of $500.57. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $426.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The business had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Littelfuse's payout ratio is currently -177.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded Littelfuse from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research raised Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LFUS

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

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