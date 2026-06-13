Gator Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Unum Group $UNM

Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,108,919,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $181,622,000 after purchasing an additional 607,684 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 127.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 864,485 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 484,107 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP raised its stake in Unum Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 658,912 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,250,000 after buying an additional 435,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. raised its stake in Unum Group by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 699,806 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,260,000 after buying an additional 310,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company's stock.

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Unum Group Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $92.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.24.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Unum Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Unum Group

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $961,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $351,624.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,861.96. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

Further Reading

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