GATX Corporation $GATX Stock Position Lessened by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX - Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100,973 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 96,664 shares during the quarter. GATX comprises 1.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 3.10% of GATX worth $187,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in GATX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,900 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $251,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GATX by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,219,746 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $187,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,011,703 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $171,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 885,634 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 270,265.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 640,765 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $108,674,000 after purchasing an additional 640,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GATX. Citigroup upped their target price on GATX from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GATX from $220.00 to $218.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GATX in a report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $218.00.

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GATX Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $184.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. GATX Corporation has a 52-week low of $148.20 and a 52-week high of $205.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.36.

GATX (NYSE:GATX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. GATX had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.88%.The firm had revenue of $583.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. GATX's revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GATX Corporation will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation NYSE: GATX is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world's leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company's core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

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