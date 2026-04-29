GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Buys 1,991 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,182 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.9% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 213,722 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $131,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,102 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after buying an additional 712,026 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth $179,311,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,355.6% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 304,852 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $183,024,000 after acquiring an additional 283,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BXM Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,744.9% during the fourth quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 219,962 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $135,125,000 after acquiring an additional 208,039 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.0%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $657.55 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $608.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $613.26. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $462.43 and a 12-month high of $664.51.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.7328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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