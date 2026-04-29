GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,260 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 41,325 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Scrivener sold 50,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $2,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,357,614.86. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,832 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,960. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE BAC opened at $52.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $376.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.23. Bank of America Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of America's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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