GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 10,984 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.4% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $244,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1%

TJX Companies stock opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $158.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.53. The firm has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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