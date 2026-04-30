GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,607 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,587 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ADP alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,689,633 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $12,235,907,000 after purchasing an additional 389,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,021,194 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,354,220,000 after buying an additional 116,074 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,830,294 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,004,691,000 after buying an additional 2,208,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,837,993 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,419,951,000 after buying an additional 261,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,323,554 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,264,118,000 after acquiring an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $262.00 to $214.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $63,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,098. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total value of $234,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 15,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,585,295.80. The trade was a 6.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,809 shares of company stock worth $410,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Automatic Data Processing

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $215.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business's 50-day moving average price is $206.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.44% and a net margin of 19.96%.The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Automatic Data Processing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Automatic Data Processing wasn't on the list.

While Automatic Data Processing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here