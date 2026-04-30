GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 16,167 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,585,214 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,471,840,000 after purchasing an additional 403,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after purchasing an additional 691,671 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,646,588 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,066,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269,898 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after buying an additional 2,174,381 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,583,101 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,583,189,000 after buying an additional 809,876 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 price objective on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

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Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4%

SCHW stock opened at $91.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.47 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $2,651,343.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,859.40. The trade was a 72.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 471,268 shares of company stock worth $48,114,169 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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