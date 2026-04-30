GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 13,031 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $9,082,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 2.8%

MU opened at $518.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $420.13 and a 200 day moving average of $335.19. The company has a market cap of $584.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $531.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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