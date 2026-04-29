GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $3.41 Million Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,142 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in McDonald's by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in McDonald's by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in McDonald's by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,587,915. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,200. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,113 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $335.00 to $334.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised shares of McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald's from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $340.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald's Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:MCD opened at $292.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.71 and a 200-day moving average of $312.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. McDonald's's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

Further Reading

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