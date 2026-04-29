GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,786 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,324 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,678,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,870 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $522,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,524 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: TI announced a collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor to build low‑latency edge AI and sensor‑fusion systems for industrial robotics/factories — expands TI’s edge AI roadmap and supports industrial demand narratives. Read More.

TI announced a collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor to build low‑latency edge AI and sensor‑fusion systems for industrial robotics/factories — expands TI’s edge AI roadmap and supports industrial demand narratives. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has reacted to TI’s strong Q1 beat and upbeat Q2 guidance with a wave of price‑target raises and upgrades, which has been a major driver of buying momentum. Read More.

Wall Street has reacted to TI’s strong Q1 beat and upbeat Q2 guidance with a wave of price‑target raises and upgrades, which has been a major driver of buying momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst target increases (examples: Wolfe, JPMorgan, Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel and others) and inclusion on momentum/strong‑buy lists are supporting investor demand for TXN. Read More.

Analyst target increases (examples: Wolfe, JPMorgan, Cantor Fitzgerald, Stifel and others) and inclusion on momentum/strong‑buy lists are supporting investor demand for TXN. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds from AI and industrial chip demand keep TI in favor as investors rotate into industrial/analog names benefiting from infrastructure and data‑center builds. Read More.

Sector tailwinds from AI and industrial chip demand keep TI in favor as investors rotate into industrial/analog names benefiting from infrastructure and data‑center builds. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TI launched the TI‑84 Evo calculator — brand/education franchise news with modest direct revenue impact but positive for recurring products/PR. Read More.

TI launched the TI‑84 Evo calculator — brand/education franchise news with modest direct revenue impact but positive for recurring products/PR. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America and other outlets have updated coverage/targets (Bank of America “revamps” TXN PT) — useful context but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More.

Bank of America and other outlets have updated coverage/targets (Bank of America “revamps” TXN PT) — useful context but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling reported this week — multiple VPs, directors and the CFO disclosed large sales (CFO Rafael Lizardi’s filing notable). Heavy insider sales can trigger near‑term selling and raise investor concern. Read More.

Significant insider selling reported this week — multiple VPs, directors and the CFO disclosed large sales (CFO Rafael Lizardi’s filing notable). Heavy insider sales can trigger near‑term selling and raise investor concern. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts (and commentary like Morgan Stanley coverage) remain cautious about valuation after the recent rally, creating headline risk that can blunt momentum. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.25, for a total value of $1,180,920.50. Following the sale, the director owned 8,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,381.75. This trade represents a 34.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $982,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $11,412,099.60. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 228,401 shares of company stock valued at $56,878,168 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of TXN stock opened at $265.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.73 and a 52-week high of $287.83. The company has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $210.75 and its 200 day moving average is $192.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $257.68.

View Our Latest Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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