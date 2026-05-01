GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $695,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 96.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Bank of America cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Vertical Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $375.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sherwin-Williams this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sherwin-Williams beat Q1 estimates and reported double-digit growth in its Refinish segment, with revenue up ~6.9% and EPS $2.35 vs. $2.27 expected — a clear operational beat driving confidence. Read More.

Sherwin-Williams beat Q1 estimates and reported double-digit growth in its Refinish segment, with revenue up ~6.9% and EPS $2.35 vs. $2.27 expected — a clear operational beat driving confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and the earnings-call highlights emphasize strong sales growth and execution (targeted pricing, share gains) that support the raised FY2026 EPS range of $11.50–$11.90. Read More.

Company commentary and the earnings-call highlights emphasize strong sales growth and execution (targeted pricing, share gains) that support the raised FY2026 EPS range of $11.50–$11.90. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating on SHW, reinforcing analyst conviction that the company’s growth and pricing actions support upside. Read More.

Mizuho reiterated its Buy rating on SHW, reinforcing analyst conviction that the company’s growth and pricing actions support upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $365 but kept an Overweight rating — still implying notable upside but signaling more cautious share-price expectations. Read More.

JPMorgan trimmed its price target to $365 but kept an Overweight rating — still implying notable upside but signaling more cautious share-price expectations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media deep dives note a mix of strengths (pricing power, share gains) and risks (raw-material cost volatility), suggesting performance will depend on margin retention. Read More.

Analyst and media deep dives note a mix of strengths (pricing power, share gains) and risks (raw-material cost volatility), suggesting performance will depend on margin retention. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: TipRanks summary of the earnings call frames the results as balancing strength and risks — useful context but not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More.

TipRanks summary of the earnings call frames the results as balancing strength and risks — useful context but not a clear buy/sell signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $350 and moved to an Equal Weight stance, which reduces near-term analyst-driven upside. Read More.

Wells Fargo lowered its price target to $350 and moved to an Equal Weight stance, which reduces near-term analyst-driven upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: MarketWatch noted SHW underperformed some competitors on the recent session, highlighting relative-risk concerns if market leadership shifts. Read More.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $321.65 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $301.58 and a 1 year high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $331.28 and a 200-day moving average of $338.04.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. The trade was a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Read More

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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