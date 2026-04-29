GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 47.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,465 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 33,948 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in Oracle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $154.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.19. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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