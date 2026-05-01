GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $8.79 Million Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,895 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 42,040 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,046,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,364 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298,623 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,153,176,000 after purchasing an additional 634,211 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,268,463 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,810,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,990,692 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,575,541,000 after purchasing an additional 93,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Trading Up 3.1%

WMT opened at $131.93 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.89 and a twelve month high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Walmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.21, for a total value of $2,566,989.36. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,193,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,488,078.95. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,335 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $166,381.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 636,843 shares in the company, valued at $79,369,743.09. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 263,376 shares of company stock valued at $32,851,650 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $137.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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