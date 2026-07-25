GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 510.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,702,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 261,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $202,114,000 after buying an additional 140,966 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 360,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $278,636,000 after acquiring an additional 82,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Here are the key news stories impacting Regeneron Pharmaceuticals this week:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $656.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $635.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $714.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $541.00 and a 52 week high of $821.11. The stock has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.22 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners restated a "market perform" rating and set a $641.00 target price (down from $792.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $990.00 to $880.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $787.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.15, for a total transaction of $130,030.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,249,545.45. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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