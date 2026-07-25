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GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Teleflex logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,475 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Eos Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,763,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Teleflex by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,822 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $131.86 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $100.18 and a one year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.85 and a 200-day moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.91 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.29% and a negative net margin of 35.88%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Teleflex's dividend payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Teleflex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teleflex from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company's offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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