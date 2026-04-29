GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Invests $399.27 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,761,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $399,267,000. Tempus AI accounts for approximately 14.7% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC owned 3.80% of Tempus AI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tempus AI alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the company's stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEM opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $71.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEM

Insider Transactions at Tempus AI

In other news, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 9,592 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $566,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 694,354 shares in the company, valued at $41,001,603.70. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $7,710,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,875,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $411,624,030.54. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 397,591 shares of company stock worth $21,358,961. 24.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here