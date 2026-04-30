GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company $BA

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,220 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boeing by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $223.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50-day moving average is $217.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.26. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Boeing's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,445,326.70. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

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About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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