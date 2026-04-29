GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman led a growth-stage deal in AI/marketing: Goldman Sachs and Bain co-led a funding round for AI marketing startup Hightouch (now valued at $2.75B), signaling GS’s continued participation in high-growth fintech/AI deals that could boost fees and alternative-investments revenue. Read More.

Goldman led a growth-stage deal in AI/marketing: Goldman Sachs and Bain co-led a funding round for AI marketing startup Hightouch (now valued at $2.75B), signaling GS’s continued participation in high-growth fintech/AI deals that could boost fees and alternative-investments revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s Alternatives arm led a $60M Series C in Kashable (financial-wellness loans), highlighting growth in GS’s alternatives and sustainable-investing channels and providing potential future fee and credit-return upside. Read More.

Goldman’s Alternatives arm led a $60M Series C in Kashable (financial-wellness loans), highlighting growth in GS’s alternatives and sustainable-investing channels and providing potential future fee and credit-return upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Research-driven revenue opportunity: Goldman raised its Brent crude forecast to $90/barrel and upgraded several oil names — a call that could lift trading, research, and M&A advisory activity if oil stays elevated. Read More.

Research-driven revenue opportunity: Goldman raised its Brent crude forecast to $90/barrel and upgraded several oil names — a call that could lift trading, research, and M&A advisory activity if oil stays elevated. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Firm research flags a possible near-term market pullback: Goldman strategist John Flood warned pension rebalancing and systematic selling could trigger a short-term correction — a market-level note that may weigh on trading volumes but isn’t a direct company revenue event. Read More.

Firm research flags a possible near-term market pullback: Goldman strategist John Flood warned pension rebalancing and systematic selling could trigger a short-term correction — a market-level note that may weigh on trading volumes but isn’t a direct company revenue event. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro / thematic research: Goldman’s research is cautioning that AI-related valuation risk is prompting investors to rethink long-term growth assumptions for U.S. stocks — a broader market theme that could mute risk appetite but also drives demand for GS advisory and research. Read More.

Macro / thematic research: Goldman’s research is cautioning that AI-related valuation risk is prompting investors to rethink long-term growth assumptions for U.S. stocks — a broader market theme that could mute risk appetite but also drives demand for GS advisory and research. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic pullback from quantum computing: Goldman scaled back an $8M quantum push after feasibility concerns — a cost/strategy decision that reduces near-term R&D outlays but may leave GS trailing peers in long-horizon tech bets. Read More.

Strategic pullback from quantum computing: Goldman scaled back an $8M quantum push after feasibility concerns — a cost/strategy decision that reduces near-term R&D outlays but may leave GS trailing peers in long-horizon tech bets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Access to Anthropic’s Claude barred for Hong Kong staff amid contract and regulatory review: Goldman removed Anthropic AI model access for its Hong Kong bankers as regulators scrutinize Anthropic’s Mythos model — a sign of operational caution that could slow AI adoption in an important APAC market and raise compliance/headline-risk concerns. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Autonomous Res reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $922.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. The trade was a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,960.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,488,239.70. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,273 shares of company stock valued at $30,622,692. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE GS opened at $926.42 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $869.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $865.67. The company has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.45 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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