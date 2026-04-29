GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Stake in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,533 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 6,921 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.93, for a total transaction of $469,625.07. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,716 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $267.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day moving average of $238.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $210.53 and a 12 month high of $274.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 29.20%.The company's revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Key Stories Impacting Union Pacific

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $307.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $279.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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