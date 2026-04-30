GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 2,828 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 937.5% in the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — S&P Global reported EPS $4.97 and revenue $4.17B, topping estimates and showing double‑digit revenue growth across key segments (Ratings, Indices, Market Intelligence). Strong margins and commentary on analytics demand support upside. Read More.

Q1 results beat expectations — S&P Global reported EPS $4.97 and revenue $4.17B, topping estimates and showing double‑digit revenue growth across key segments (Ratings, Indices, Market Intelligence). Strong margins and commentary on analytics demand support upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises — Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan raised targets and kept bullish ratings, implying >20% upside vs. current levels, which can support further buying interest. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple analyst upgrades/price‑target raises — Jefferies, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan raised targets and kept bullish ratings, implying >20% upside vs. current levels, which can support further buying interest. Read More. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven growth narrative — Coverage highlights S&P Global as part of an AI-led services cohort; management discussed AI adoption as a growth driver on the call, supporting a higher multiple if execution continues. Read More.

AI-driven growth narrative — Coverage highlights S&P Global as part of an AI-led services cohort; management discussed AI adoption as a growth driver on the call, supporting a higher multiple if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational expansion in India — Opening of a Gurugram hub signals investment in engineering, data and product capacity, which can help scale AI and data offerings (longer‑term positive). Read More.

Operational expansion in India — Opening of a Gurugram hub signals investment in engineering, data and product capacity, which can help scale AI and data offerings (longer‑term positive). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Outlook is mixed — FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–$19.65 and revenue guidance roughly in line but slightly below consensus is cautious; market reaction is muted because beats offset the conservative guide. Read More.

Outlook is mixed — FY‑2026 EPS guidance of $19.40–$19.65 and revenue guidance roughly in line but slightly below consensus is cautious; market reaction is muted because beats offset the conservative guide. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor analyst tweaks — Erste made a very small FY2026 EPS trim (to $19.58), but consensus remains near management’s range — not a major directional catalyst.

Minor analyst tweaks — Erste made a very small FY2026 EPS trim (to $19.58), but consensus remains near management’s range — not a major directional catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Macro/sector headwinds — Commentary flagged market volatility and energy‑sector weakness that pressure some end markets (Platts/energy info), which could weigh on cyclical data and subscription demand in affected verticals. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $550.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $433.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business's 50 day moving average price is $430.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.66. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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