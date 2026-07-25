GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Figma, Inc. $FIG

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Figma, Inc. (NYSE:FIG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figma in the third quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Figma during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Figma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,084,000.

Figma Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NYSE FIG opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. Figma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $142.92. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17.

Figma (NYSE:FIG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $333.44 million during the quarter. Figma had a negative net margin of 123.83% and a negative return on equity of 98.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Figma, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIG. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Figma from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Figma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Figma from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Figma from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.56.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Figma

In other news, CFO Praveer Melwani sold 83,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $1,912,087.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,749,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,825,276.48. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Shaunt Voskanian sold 87,510 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $2,013,605.10. Following the transaction, the executive owned 1,781,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,989,553.80. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 733,309 shares of company stock worth $17,824,756 over the last three months. 32.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Figma Profile

Figma is a San Francisco–based software company that offers a web-based platform for interface design, prototyping and collaboration. Its flagship product, Figma, enables teams to create and refine user interfaces, vector graphics and design systems directly in a browser, eliminating the need for local installations. The platform's real-time collaboration features allow multiple stakeholders—designers, developers and product managers—to edit and comment simultaneously, streamlining workflows and reducing version control issues.

In addition to its core design tool, Figma provides FigJam, a digital whiteboarding solution that facilitates brainstorming sessions, wireframing and diagramming.

Further Reading

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