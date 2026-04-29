GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,672 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 3,819 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,371,383.25. This represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 99,437 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $7,996,723.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 410,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,016,431. The trade was a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 892,925 shares of company stock worth $70,254,796 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from CocaCola's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 69.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and guidance hike — KO reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.81 expected and $12.47B revenue, and raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, signaling stronger organic sales and margin leverage. Coca‑Cola Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 beat and guidance hike — KO reported $0.86 EPS vs. $0.81 expected and $12.47B revenue, and raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.240–3.270, signaling stronger organic sales and margin leverage. Positive Sentiment: Market and analyst reaction supportive — the earnings beat and outlook lift spurred intraday rallies and bullish media/analyst notes (including buy/upgrades and top‑pick calls), driving renewed investor interest. Coca‑Cola (KO) Stock Trades Up, Here Is Why

Market and analyst reaction supportive — the earnings beat and outlook lift spurred intraday rallies and bullish media/analyst notes (including buy/upgrades and top‑pick calls), driving renewed investor interest. Positive Sentiment: Elevated bullish options flow — unusually large call buying was recorded around the print, consistent with short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases speculative upside interest).

Elevated bullish options flow — unusually large call buying was recorded around the print, consistent with short‑term bullish positioning by traders (increases speculative upside interest). Neutral Sentiment: Strong bottler performance in Latin America — Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) reported robust Q1 results, which can support concentrate demand in that region but has indirect impact on KO stock. Coca‑Cola Andina Delivers Strong 1Q26 Results

Strong bottler performance in Latin America — Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) reported robust Q1 results, which can support concentrate demand in that region but has indirect impact on KO stock. Neutral Sentiment: Minor analyst model tweak — Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast (from $3.46 to $3.45), a negligible revision relative to the positive guidance update and consensus.

Minor analyst model tweak — Erste Group slightly trimmed its FY2027 EPS forecast (from $3.46 to $3.45), a negligible revision relative to the positive guidance update and consensus. Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic caution from management — CEO comments flagged a challenging consumer backdrop; investors may worry price sensitivity and slowing volumes could limit sustainable upside. Coca‑Cola CEO has a stark message on the economy

Macroeconomic caution from management — CEO comments flagged a challenging consumer backdrop; investors may worry price sensitivity and slowing volumes could limit sustainable upside. Negative Sentiment: Lingering regional/mix risks — some analysts note Asia Pacific margin pressure and that reported growth benefited from calendar/timing effects, suggesting portions of the beat may be transient. Coca‑Cola Q1: Why 12% Growth Is A Calendar Illusion

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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