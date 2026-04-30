GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,879 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,354 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,793 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of HON opened at $210.30 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.76 and a twelve month high of $248.18. The company has a market cap of $133.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $230.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.58.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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