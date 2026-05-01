GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,668 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 508.1% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,338.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Monster Beverage from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Monster Beverage from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MNST opened at $77.07 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.09 and a 12-month high of $87.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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