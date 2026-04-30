GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,876 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Amgen were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160,646 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $45,334,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,669,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $1,841,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 243,054 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $68,590,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

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Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $338.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $358.65 and a 200 day moving average of $340.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.43 and a twelve month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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