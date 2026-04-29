GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,427 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $31,213,349. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1%

LRCX stock opened at $251.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $68.53 and a one year high of $275.84. The company's 50 day moving average price is $235.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side firms have been raising targets and reaffirming conviction (New Street to $280; other published lifts to ~$310 and higher), which supports medium‑term upside expectations for LRCX. Read More.

Sell‑side firms have been raising targets and reaffirming conviction (New Street to $280; other published lifts to ~$310 and higher), which supports medium‑term upside expectations for LRCX. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS estimate (to $5.66 from $5.31), aligning with consensus and signaling analysts expect continued earnings leverage from AI and memory demand. Read More.

Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS estimate (to $5.66 from $5.31), aligning with consensus and signaling analysts expect continued earnings leverage from AI and memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lam’s April quarter beat revenue and EPS expectations and provided solid guidance, which underpins the bulls’ thesis around AI‑infrastructure and DRAM capacity ramps. Read More.

Lam’s April quarter beat revenue and EPS expectations and provided solid guidance, which underpins the bulls’ thesis around AI‑infrastructure and DRAM capacity ramps. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mainstream media coverage is mixed — several pieces highlight LRCX as a momentum/long‑term buy but caution that average broker recommendations can be overly optimistic for short‑term timing. Read More.

Mainstream media coverage is mixed — several pieces highlight LRCX as a momentum/long‑term buy but caution that average broker recommendations can be overly optimistic for short‑term timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector‑wide profit taking and renewed US‑China geopolitical tensions around AI hardware spending drove a broad semiconductor selloff today, weighing on LRCX along with peers. Read More.

Sector‑wide profit taking and renewed US‑China geopolitical tensions around AI hardware spending drove a broad semiconductor selloff today, weighing on LRCX along with peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines flagged a pullback after last week’s rally as geopolitics tightened, amplifying downside volatility for semiconductor capital‑equipment names. Read More.

Additional headlines flagged a pullback after last week’s rally as geopolitics tightened, amplifying downside volatility for semiconductor capital‑equipment names. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Lam’s Chief Legal Officer Ava Harter sold ~6,010 shares (Form 4 filed), a disclosure that can prompt short‑term investor caution despite being a modest percentage of total outstanding shares. Read More.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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