GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 14,119 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,560 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,119 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Airlines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after acquiring an additional 55,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $150.00 target price on United Airlines and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $132.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.28. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.94 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The business had revenue of $14.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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