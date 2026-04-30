GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 17,367 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,477 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 17,367 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 21.9% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 524 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $101.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $88.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney decides to keep ESPN inside the company, signaling management views sports as central to its streaming and long‑term subscriber strategy; that reduces uncertainty about a disruptive spin‑off and preserves a core revenue stream. Read More.

Disney decides to keep ESPN inside the company, signaling management views sports as central to its streaming and long‑term subscriber strategy; that reduces uncertainty about a disruptive spin‑off and preserves a core revenue stream. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing broad AI adoption across the workforce (badges, dashboards, manager check‑ins) which could boost productivity and content/operations efficiency over time. Read More.

Management is pushing broad AI adoption across the workforce (badges, dashboards, manager check‑ins) which could boost productivity and content/operations efficiency over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tweaks: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts very slightly (FY26 to $6.63, FY27 to $7.31) — changes are minimal versus consensus (~$6.61) and unlikely to move the needle materially by themselves.

Analyst tweaks: Erste Group trimmed FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts very slightly (FY26 to $6.63, FY27 to $7.31) — changes are minimal versus consensus (~$6.61) and unlikely to move the needle materially by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Content, parks and events updates (new merchandise, a Muppets retheme of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster, and event date announcements) support ongoing consumer engagement but are standard operating items rather than catalysts. Read More. | Read More.

Content, parks and events updates (new merchandise, a Muppets retheme of Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster, and event date announcements) support ongoing consumer engagement but are standard operating items rather than catalysts. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: the FCC has ordered an early review of eight ABC broadcast licenses tied to Disney’s DEI practices and the political clash over Jimmy Kimmel; regulators and industry groups say the move creates significant uncertainty and could bring reputational or compliance costs. Read More.

Regulatory risk: the FCC has ordered an early review of eight ABC broadcast licenses tied to Disney’s DEI practices and the political clash over Jimmy Kimmel; regulators and industry groups say the move creates significant uncertainty and could bring reputational or compliance costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political headlines (Trump‑Kimmel feud and related coverage) are keeping the regulatory story in the newsflow, which can pressure ad sales and local affiliate relationships in the near term and has been cited as a reason for recent share pressure. Read More.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $133.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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