GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 17,713 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,713 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company's stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company's stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,662 shares of the company's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company's stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PM alerts: Sign Up

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE PM opened at $165.40 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $167.62 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 142.02%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Philip Morris International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Philip Morris International wasn't on the list.

While Philip Morris International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here