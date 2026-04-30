GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 23,590 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,590 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after purchasing an additional 769,238 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $137.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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