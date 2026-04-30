GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 24,077 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,077 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company's stock worth $3,353,612,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,870,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 580,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,854,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,099 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,318 shares of company stock worth $10,764,814. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $134.00 to $131.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.06.

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More Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $127.40 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $135.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Citigroup's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Further Reading

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