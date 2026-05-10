GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 25,697 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,107 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 25,697 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,353,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $301.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $299.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $252.34 and a twelve month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,849 shares of company stock worth $24,522,956. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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