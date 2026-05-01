GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 7,559 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,414 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,559 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 7,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 330.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $137.11 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.46 and a 12 month high of $137.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. American Electric Power's revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is 56.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded American Electric Power from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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