GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 8,862 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 8,862 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $378.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.4%

UNH stock opened at $366.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $421.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $296.18 and a 200 day moving average of $316.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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