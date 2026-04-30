GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 6.1%

TMUS opened at $198.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.47. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.36 and a 52 week high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. This represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.10, for a total transaction of $727,640.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,501.80. This trade represents a 76.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 694,134 shares of company stock worth $150,847,799. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and management raised guidance — T‑Mobile reported EPS above consensus ($2.27 vs ~$2.06) and strong service revenue/EBITDA growth, and boosted 2026 guidance for postpaid additions and free cash flow; management also expanded shareholder returns (larger buyback authorization). Reuters: T‑Mobile lifts annual forecast

Q1 results beat and management raised guidance — T‑Mobile reported EPS above consensus ($2.27 vs ~$2.06) and strong service revenue/EBITDA growth, and boosted 2026 guidance for postpaid additions and free cash flow; management also expanded shareholder returns (larger buyback authorization). Positive Sentiment: Large buybacks and dividend flow — Q1 repurchases were sizable (management increased 2026 return authorization to ~$18.2B), supporting EPS and return-of-capital thesis that traders reward. QuiverQuant: Shares jump after Q1

Large buybacks and dividend flow — Q1 repurchases were sizable (management increased 2026 return authorization to ~$18.2B), supporting EPS and return-of-capital thesis that traders reward. Positive Sentiment: Strategic fiber joint ventures accelerate broadband growth — T‑Mobile announced two 50/50 JVs (Oak Hill, Wren House) to acquire regional fiber assets and add >1M homes, widening its broadband addressable market without loading the full capex on its balance sheet. Yahoo Finance: Fiber joint ventures

Strategic fiber joint ventures accelerate broadband growth — T‑Mobile announced two 50/50 JVs (Oak Hill, Wren House) to acquire regional fiber assets and add >1M homes, widening its broadband addressable market without loading the full capex on its balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: New enterprise product (SuperBroadband) ties 5G + Starlink for business continuity — expands TAM in enterprise/remote markets and reinforces upsell potential to business customers. Business Wire: SuperBroadband

New enterprise product (SuperBroadband) ties 5G + Starlink for business continuity — expands TAM in enterprise/remote markets and reinforces upsell potential to business customers. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions mixed but largely constructive — Oppenheimer upgraded to Outperform with $260 PT and TD Cowen raised its target to $261, supporting the bullish narrative; several shops adjusted targets both up and down. 247WallSt: Oppenheimer upgrade

Analyst reactions mixed but largely constructive — Oppenheimer upgraded to Outperform with $260 PT and TD Cowen raised its target to $261, supporting the bullish narrative; several shops adjusted targets both up and down. Neutral Sentiment: Small analyst estimate tweaks — Erste marginally raised FY2027 EPS expectations (tiny change vs consensus), signaling modest analyst confidence but not a material revision. MarketBeat: Erste estimate update

Small analyst estimate tweaks — Erste marginally raised FY2027 EPS expectations (tiny change vs consensus), signaling modest analyst confidence but not a material revision. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and one-offs weighed GAAP metrics — operating profit and net income were down YoY, and merger-related costs (UScellular) and accelerated depreciation pressured EPS relative to prior-year levels; some investors may view this as near-term dilution to margins. QuiverQuant: Q1 financial details

Profitability and one-offs weighed GAAP metrics — operating profit and net income were down YoY, and merger-related costs (UScellular) and accelerated depreciation pressured EPS relative to prior-year levels; some investors may view this as near-term dilution to margins. Negative Sentiment: New satellite features showing limited early adoption — coverage noted low satellite usage so far, which could temper near-term revenue lift from satellite-enabled services. Telecoms.com: Satellite usage low

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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