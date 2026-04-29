GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,230 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 14,747 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,642,657,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 0.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,531,707,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.16. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is working with OpenAI (and MediaTek) to build AI‑native smartphone processors have re‑rated growth expectations for QCOM and sparked strong buying interest as investors price in a durable edge‑AI opportunity. Article Title

Reports that Qualcomm is working with OpenAI (and MediaTek) to build AI‑native smartphone processors have re‑rated growth expectations for QCOM and sparked strong buying interest as investors price in a durable edge‑AI opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighting Qualcomm’s potential to become the platform leader in on‑device AI — plus management’s large $20B buyback and dividend support — is reinforcing a bullish narrative that the company can regain a higher growth multiple. Article Title

Market commentary highlighting Qualcomm’s potential to become the platform leader in on‑device AI — plus management’s large $20B buyback and dividend support — is reinforcing a bullish narrative that the company can regain a higher growth multiple. Positive Sentiment: News flow and premarket commentary (CNBC/FastCompany coverage) of the OpenAI tie‑up triggered a large intraday volume surge and rapid price appreciation, reflecting headline‑driven momentum that can continue into earnings. Article Title

News flow and premarket commentary (CNBC/FastCompany coverage) of the OpenAI tie‑up triggered a large intraday volume surge and rapid price appreciation, reflecting headline‑driven momentum that can continue into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: QCOM reports Q1/Q2 results on April 29; analysts and investors are focused on revenue guidance and the company’s commentary on handset demand and AI roadmap — the earnings print is the proximate catalyst for direction. Article Title

QCOM reports Q1/Q2 results on April 29; analysts and investors are focused on revenue guidance and the company’s commentary on handset demand and AI roadmap — the earnings print is the proximate catalyst for direction. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary from Bernstein and others warns that AI demand is uneven across chip segments; broader semiconductor narrative (both upside from AI and crowding/valuation risk) is influencing QCOM’s multiple. Article Title

Sector commentary from Bernstein and others warns that AI demand is uneven across chip segments; broader semiconductor narrative (both upside from AI and crowding/valuation risk) is influencing QCOM’s multiple. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds: reporting warns of memory‑supply dynamics and a memory shortage that could press Q2 revenue and margins — a clear near‑term risk that could disappoint guidance and press the stock lower if reiterated in the print. Article Title

Operational headwinds: reporting warns of memory‑supply dynamics and a memory shortage that could press Q2 revenue and margins — a clear near‑term risk that could disappoint guidance and press the stock lower if reiterated in the print. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate trims: Erste Group slightly lowered FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Qualcomm, signaling some analyst caution on near‑term earnings power (modest downward revisions, but still close to consensus). Article Title

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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