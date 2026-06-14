GDS Holdings $GDS Stock Holdings Decreased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA reduced its position in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,044,818 shares of the company's stock after selling 205,134 shares during the period. GDS comprises approximately 2.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA's holdings in GDS were worth $106,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 30.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 379,289 shares of the company's stock worth $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 89,059 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 113.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,836 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 41.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other GDS news, Director Judy Qing Ye sold 37,394 shares of GDS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $1,354,036.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yixin Qian sold 10,000 shares of GDS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 66,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,991.25. This represents a 13.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GDS from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GDS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $36.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Price Performance

NASDAQ GDS opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. GDS Holdings has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $426.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $436.44 million. GDS had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company's revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

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