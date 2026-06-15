GE Aerospace $GE is Trustco Bank Corp N Y's Largest Position

Trustco Bank Corp N Y trimmed its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,449 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,032 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for 7.1% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y's holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, President Capital decreased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

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Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of GE stock opened at $334.89 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $303.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $232.24 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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