GE Aerospace $GE Position Boosted by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,418 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 184,389 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of GE Aerospace worth $171,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock worth $28,564,097,000 after buying an additional 699,364 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 52,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 65,721,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,024,413,000 after buying an additional 65,595,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,240,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,951,570,000 after buying an additional 663,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after acquiring an additional 312,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $4,444,736,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Article Title

GE Aerospace announced that AerCap selected its GEnx-1B engines to power 15 additional Boeing 787 Dreamliners, another order that adds to the company’s commercial engine backlog and signals continued airline/leasing demand. Positive Sentiment: The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Article Title

The company also drew attention for its world’s first high-altitude hybrid-electric flight above 30,000 feet with NASA, Boeing, and BETA Technologies, which investors are reading as a major technology milestone for next-generation aviation. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on GE Aerospace to $400 and kept an overweight rating, reflecting confidence in the company’s earnings power and growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Article Title

Additional commentary from Jim Cramer and other media coverage highlighted GE Aerospace as a blue-chip industrial name to own instead of speculative tech, adding to the stock’s positive sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Article Title

Coverage around GE Aerospace’s CEO and the Farnborough Air Show emphasized the company’s $210 billion backlog, strong Q2 results, and ongoing share buybacks, which support the long-term case but were largely reiterations of already known fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some reports noted ongoing supply-chain and parts-delivery bottlenecks in the aerospace industry, which could limit how quickly GE Aerospace converts strong demand into revenue growth. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $380.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.3%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $340.44 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $254.66 and a 52 week high of $382.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.00.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 22.14%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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